Bihar Election 2020: From 'Modi ji ki leher' to 'Kaa kiye ho' – 7 foot-tapping campaign songs that you need to hear

Voting for the 243-member Bihar assembly will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7 in one of the biggest elections globally during the COVID-19 pandemic. This will be followed by the counting of votes on November 10.

Ahead of the Bihar elections, there have been several songs that have made headlines, for both controversial reasons and for their political connotations. And with some sounding more familiar than others, many of these campaign song have waded headfirst into controversy. From allegations of plagiarism to musical responses to an Opposition party's campaign song - this election has seen it all. And if you haven't heard these songs, well, simply read on (and listen).