Bihar Election 2020: Ahead of second phase, PM Modi to address 4 rallies today

The second phase of voting will be held on November 3. The election will decide if three-time Chief Minister Nitish Kumar continues to hold to his appeal or whether Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)'s Tejashwi Yadav has made an impact. Incidentally, this is the first time in around four decades that RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav is not campaigning for the state polls.

The election will also give a verdict on whether Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan's decision to contest outside of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will pay off. There is also a third front that has come together, with Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) leader Upendra Kushwaha as the chief ministerial candidate of these parties.



While there has been soon allegations from the opposition that the BJP and the RJD alliance may be headed towards difficulties, BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday expressed confidence about the NDA getting a two-thirds majority in Bihar assembly polls and said even if the BJP gets more seats, "Nitish Kumar will still be our leader".

"One can clearly see, BJP-JDU-HAM-VIP will form a government with a clear two-thirds majority so there is no question of fewer seats. Even if we get more seats, Nitish Kumarji will still be our leader," Nadda told ANI.

