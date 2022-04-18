Bihar: Dy CM Tarkishore Prasad loses cool when questioned about development, says 'I will stop coming here'

Bihar deputy chief minister Tarkishore Prasad lost his temper when he was questioned by the media regarding development work in Araria district of the state on Sunday. According to India Today, Tarkishore Prasad had gone to Araria to attend the wedding of BJP legislator Vijay Mandal where the incident took place.

During the wedding, the journalists of local media asked Tarkishore Prasad about his old promise of connecting the Shiv Mandir Sundar Nath Dham Sundari with the Vidyapati circuit.

In response, he furiously said, "I cannot give answers to your questions. You can record what I am saying. You are asking questions in a wrong way. I will stop coming here. You can print all this in the newspaper in a box, I have no problem with that."

A video of the incident has gone viral on the internet. However, the audio cannot be heard in the same.

Meanwhile, a week ago, Tarkishore Prasad had said that the BJP was contesting elections in the state in the name of Nitish Kumar.

In remarks at the BJP state headquarters here on the occasion of the party's foundation day ceremony, he said that the partners of the entire NDA had chosen Nitish Kumar as the CM face in Bihar.

"BJP top leadership has taken the decision to project Nitish Kumar as Chief Minister of Bihar," he said, without revealing the party's clear stand in the current circumstances where several BJP MLAs are seeking that the Chief Minister should come from BJP.

BJP state President Sanjay Jaiswal, who was also present in the event, said that tge BJP has a structure where every decision will be taken by its top leadership.

"When Yogi Adityanath was declared as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, no one knew about it. Manohar Lal Khattar was declared as Chief Minister of Haryana in the same way post Assembly elections. After the top leadership of the party declared them as Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, everyone in the party accepted it. Similarly, every decision is being taken for Bihar as well," he said.

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 03:10 PM IST