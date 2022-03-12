WATCH I Darbhanga medicos set fire to general & medical shops, 6 vehicles over alleged denial of Maggie at night

Doctors of Darbhanga Medical College Hospital, 200 km north from here resorted to large scale violence and arson at Laheriasarai in the wee hours of Saturday as their demand for Maggie could not be met by the shopkeepers. They have shut down the outdoor patient departments and emergency services since 3 am.

Agitating doctors claimed they wanted maggie from a general store outside the hospital premises, which was not made available to them.

Enraged over the denial of Maggie, the young medicos set on fire general stores, four medical and chemists shops, an adjoining motor driving school and six vehicles parked nearby.

According to the complaint lodged by the Chemists and Druggists Association, they also set on fire four shopkeepers, who are admitted in the private hospitals.

Sub-divisional magistrate, Sparsh Gupta said that an FIR has been registered against six named medicos and three dozen unidentified boarders of the medical college hospital.

Sghahnawaj Khan, president of the druggists and chemists association in his FIR alleged the medicos were already drunk and were insisting on supply of Alprazolam tablets, a prohibited drug with the substance of intoxicants. He claimed the prohibited drug is supplied only on medical prescriptions which was not available with them. He denied the claim of the doctors that the trouble started over the non-delivery of Maggie as claimed by the doctors.

The local traders got support from the residents who blocked the movement of vehicles between Lahesarai and Darbhanga. The situation is still tense in town, police said.

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 07:25 PM IST