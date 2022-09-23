Bihar: Dead body found at Patna railway quarters, search for accused on

Bihar: Dead body found at Patna rly quarters, search for accused on | ANI

A dead body was found at Bihar's Patna railway quarters on Friday, the police said. The deceased had been missing since September 4.

The body has been exhumed for a post-mortem and the search for the accused is on.

RK Singh, Sub-Inspector at Shahpur police station, told ANI, "We have received information that a dead body has been buried in the railway quarters. We have exhumed it for a post-mortem to be conducted. Search for the accused on. The deceased had been missing since September 4."

Further details are awaited.

(This is a developing story...)