Bihar: Dead body found at Patna railway quarters, search for accused on

A dead body was found at Bihar's Patna railway quarters on Friday, the police said. The deceased had been missing since September 4.
The body has been exhumed for a post-mortem and the search for the accused is on.
RK Singh, Sub-Inspector at Shahpur police station, told ANI, "We have received information that a dead body has been buried in the railway quarters. We have exhumed it for a post-mortem to be conducted. Search for the accused on. The deceased had been missing since September 4."
Further details are awaited.
(This is a developing story...)
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)