Bihar: Dalit ordered to lick spit, perform sit-ups for refusing to vote candidate in village polls; watch video

Though we have the right to vote and be free from discrimination, certain happenings across our country question the very premise. In a video that went viral we see two Bihar based dalit men being thrashed and asked to do humiliating tasks.

The street of Bihar witnessed two youths from the Kutumba block of Aurangabad mercilessly being harassed for being unlikely to cast a vote in favour of a candidate in the election for the head of Singhna village.

Take a look at the video, here:

#Casteism A Dalit man made to do sit-ups, lick spit. A candidate for the post of Panchayat head, Balwant Singh, has been accused of blaming the Dalit community for his loss & beating up two people from the community as they allegedly did not vote for him.. pic.twitter.com/6102KQzeJZ — The Dalit Voice (@ambedkariteIND) December 13, 2021

According to NDTV, Balwant Singh, a candidate for the post of Panchayat head in Bihar's Aurangabad district who lost the election has been arrested after the video of him assaulting the two Dalit men went viral. Singh has been accused of blaming the Dalit community for his loss as they allegedly to have not voted for him.

The candidate can be heard mentioning, in the video, that he had bribed the two voters for casting their vote in his favour, and they still didn't vote for him. He is seen verbally as well physically abusing the two by making them do sit-ups while holding their ears. Later he also orders them to lick the spit on ground insulting and humiliating them even further.

When Singh was to be clutched by the police personnel he alleged that the two men were creating nuisance after being drunk, and thus being the reason his harsh behavior trying to make them sober. However, the viral video clearly establishes that Singh was talking about having paid them to vote.



The police have acted swiftly and arrested the accused after directions from the district's Superintendent of Police Kantesh Kumar Mishra. The matter is being investigated, Mr Mishra said to NDTV.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Odisha: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik attends school to inspects smart classroom

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 01:01 PM IST