Bihar: Couple Brutally Beaten By Miscreants After Being Found In Secluded Spot In Jamui; Shocking Video Goes Viral

A disturbing video is circulating on social media, showing a young couple being brutally assaulted by a group of youths. According to reports, the incident took place in Daulatpur, located in the Town police station area of Bihar's Jamui district. In the video, a young man and woman can be seen sitting and conversing, when a group of youths arrives, hurling abuses before beginning a violent assault.

The group attacked the young man with bricks and continued the assault while both victims cried for mercy. The couple can be seen apologising in the video, but the attackers were undeterred, beating them for an extended period. The couple’s only alleged “offense” was sitting together on a hillside, engaged in conversation.

This incident reportedly occurred about a week ago. It is said that the young woman is from the Ujhandi area, while the young man hails from Bodhwan Talab. Both are adults and were meeting in a secluded area when their presence was noticed by the locals, who then attacked them.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that the couple was later forced into marriage by local villagers, although there is no official confirmation of this. Shockingly, despite the incident occurring a week ago and the video now going viral, local police were unaware of the incident until the video surfaced. As of now, no complaint has been filed by the victims.