Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary Sets Target Of Making 1 Crore Families Self-Reliant Through Entrepreneurship | X - samrat4bjp

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Thursday said that the state government fixed the target of helping one crore families become self-reliant through entrepreneurship, focusing on turning the state’s youth into job creators rather than job seekers.

After launching the Bihar MSME Policy 2026 and transferring installment amounts to more than 7,000 beneficiaries under the Mukhyamantri Udyami Yojana, Choudhary said the government was working to promote industry, employment and entrepreneurship in the state, adding that the broader objective was to connect one crore families with entrepreneurship. He said that the government aimed at creating an environment where the youth of Bihar became job creators rather than job seekers.

CM said 45,000 entrepreneurs were being developed under the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) scheme, for which the state government was spending Rs 3,500 crore. Of the 45,000 beneficiaries, 14,000 would be from scheduled caste and scheduled tribe communities, 10,000 from extremely backward classes, 9,500 women, 9,000 youths and 2,500 from minority communities, he said.

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Choudhary said that under the new policy, 25 to 40 per cent of government procurement would be made from products manufactured in the state. Bihar has set a target of attracting Rs 5 lakh crore in industrial investment through the public-private partnership (PPP) mode and providing 20,000 MW of power to industries over the next five years, he said, and informed that the Centre allocated Rs 10,000 crore for the MSME sector, of which Bihar was expected to receive at least one-tenth.

CM also announced plans to construct ropeways at 20 important locations in the state over the next two years and connect all agricultural feeders with 100 per cent solar power within a year.

State industries and sports minister Shreyasi Singh, minority welfare minister Zama Khan and senior officials of several departments attended the programme.