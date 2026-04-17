Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary Declines Skull Cap Offer At Public Event In Patna | VIDEO

Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary Declines Skull Cap Offer At Public Event In Patna |

Patna: Bihar chief minister Samrat Choudhary on Friday apparently refused to wear a skull cap offered by a Muslim worker during a programme.

The function was organised to greet him after he was elected as state’s CM.

After his swearing in as CM, Samrat is meeting the people and party workers who want to congratulate him.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In a similar event on Friday, a worker from the Muslim community met and congratulated him on becoming chief minister. As the elderly worker tried to make the CM wear the cap, he stopped the party worker and took the cap in his hand. The CM later handed it over to his security personnel.

Later, the same worker presented the CM with a shawl which the CM humbly accepted with a smile and wore it.

Also Watch:

Samrat’s predecessor, Nitish Kumar was often seen wearing a cap. However, in August 2025, at the centenary celebrations of the Madrasa Education Board held at Bapu Auditorium in Patna, when his then cabinet colleague Zama Khan tried to persuade him to wear the cap, he smiled and offered the same cap to Khan, but happily accepted the shawl. Nitish was seen wearing the cap on the occasion of Eid.