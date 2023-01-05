Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar's Bharat Brahman Yatra next month

Nitish Kumar does it again; jumps NDA ship to float UPA in Bihar | File Photo

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will undertake a country-wide tour from next month in his Mission United Opposition. Mr Kumar himself disclosed his Bharat Brahman plan at Daruawari village in West Champaran while launching his state wide Samadhan Yatra

Nitish who started his 14th yatra since he became the Chief Minister in 2005 named the march Samadhan Yatra -instant solution of problems at the village level. The Samadhan Yatra will end at Lakhisarai on January 29.

Nitish Kumar will fail in uniting opp: Sushil Modi

Nitish said after seeking the progress of his government's programmes at the grass root level, he would start his Bharat Bharaman Yatra from next month. He hoped the budget session of Bihar legislature would conclude by then.

The cabinet last week decided to purchase a jet airplane for Rs 350 crore to facilitate the chief minister undertake his tour to different parts of the country before the Lok Sabha elections next year.

Reacting to the proposed country wide tour of Nitish Kumar, former deputy chief minister and senior BJP leader, Sushil Kumar Modi said Nitish would fail in his mission to unite opposition. He said neither Mamta Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav nor Mayawati would join the Nitish's campaign against Narendra Modi.