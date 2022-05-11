Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar visits Visvesvaraya Bhavan; fire doused eight hours

Fire in the multi storeyed state secretariat building of Visvesvaraya Bhavan was extinguished after more than eight hours with the help of 50 fire fighting tenders on Wednesday evening.

Director general of fire services, Shobha Ahotkar, said, “Firefighters from Patna, neighbouring districts, NTPC, Barh and Patna airport were pressed into service to extinguish fire which had spread to all wings from the third to seven floors of the building on Bailey Road.”

DG regretted because standard operating procedures were not followed and electric wires in the building were outdated, fire fighting equipment were also non-functional.

Ms Ahotkar said, “Local police did not react to the fire fighting operations and their personnels reached quite late. Even SP of Patna reached much late, though as DG I had reached with my team within a minute of getting information.”

Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, visited the fire site with senior officers of the public works department and inquired about the possible reasons for the fire.

The building includes several important engineering and technical departments like road construction, buildings construction, rural works, rural development, science and technology and transport departments.

Chambers of half a dozen ministers and principal secretaries were gutted in the massive fire.

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 09:31 PM IST