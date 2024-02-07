Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Meets PM Modi In Delhi Days After His Re-Entry Into NDA

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday met & held discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. The meeting came days after he formed the government in Bihar with the support of the BJP, marking a return to their alliance. Nitish broke-off from the 'mahagathbandhan' coalition, which included the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress.

Nitish took oath as Bihar CM with BJP support

Nitish was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the ninth occasion. Additionally, two BJP leaders, Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha, were sworn in as the state's deputy Chief Ministers.

Nitish had expressed dissatisfaction with the state of affairs within the opposition coalition INDIA, prompting his decision to exit the bloc before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Following his inauguration as Chief Minister, PM Modi had extended his congratulations in a post on X, and said, “NDA government formed in Bihar will not leave any stone unturned to fulfil people’s aspirations and work for the state’s development. I congratulate Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha for becoming Deputy CMs. I believe this team will work with commitment to serve our people.”