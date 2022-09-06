Bihar CM Nitish Kumar meets ex-Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala, latter lauds him for separating from BJP

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar with ex-Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala |

A day after meeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at his residence, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday met former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala in Gurugram. His meeting with the leaders comes amid his call for a united opposition ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Before meeting Chautala, Kumar also met his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal at his residence on the second day of his visit to the national capital.

Speaking about the meeting with Chautala, the Bihar CM said that the former Haryana CM lauded him for separating from BJP and called it a 'good decision'.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Janata Dal-United leader Sanjay Jha were also present in the meeting.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Many thanks to Nitish ji for visiting my house. Many serious issues of the country including education, health, Operation Lotus, openly buying MLAs by these people and bringing down the governments elected by the people, increasing autocratic corruption of BJP governments, inflation, unemployment were discussed", Kejriwal said in a tweet.

He also met CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury.

After the meeting with Yechury, Nitish Kumar reiterated that he is not a claimant of Prime Minister's post and does not desire it.

"We have discussed that if all the parties including the Left parties, regional parties in states, and Congress come together then it will be a big political formation," he said.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who reached the national capital on Monday to confer with opposition leaders on making a unified front against the BJP, had a nearly one-hour-long meeting with Rahul Gandhi.

rior to reaching New Delhi, Nitish Kumar called on Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad at the official residence of his wife and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi in Patna.

He is also scheduled to call on the President and the Vice President.

(With agency inputs)