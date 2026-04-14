Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Chairs Final Cabinet Meet Ahead Of Resigning, Political Circles Abuzz On Likely Successor

Patna: Bihar is witnessing a major political transition as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will soon resign from his post on Tuesday after he chaired a final Cabinet meeting, setting the stage for the BJP-led NDA to announce a new leader for the state.

Nitish Kumar Bids Farewell After Emotional Cabinet Meet

After nearly two decades at the helm, Nitish Kumar’s final Cabinet meeting turned emotional, with ministers praising his contribution to Bihar’s governance and development.

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State minister Ramkripal Yadav said the outgoing CM thanked colleagues and the public, leaving many present moved. JD(U) leader Mohammad Zama Khan described Kumar as a “guardian” who would continue guiding the state despite stepping down.

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NDA Gears Up To Choose New Leader

The focus now shifts to the National Democratic Alliance, which is expected to finalise the next Chief Minister in a crucial meeting.

BJP MLA Maithili Thakur said clarity would emerge soon, asserting that the decision taken at the NDA meeting would be presented transparently.

BJP MLA Maithili Thakur said the suspense over Bihar’s next Chief Minister will end soon.

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“Today everything will become clear. Whatever decision is made will be presented with clarity,” she told ANI.

Praising Nitish Kumar, she added, “Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is known as ‘Vikas Purush’. If today we are able to live independently in Bihar, it is because of him.”

A BJP Legislature Party meeting is scheduled later in the day, with Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan attending as the central observer.

Who’s In The Race For Bihar CM?

While the NDA has kept its cards close, several BJP leaders are seen as frontrunners

Samrat Chaudhary Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, a former state BJP president who holds the Home portfolio in the outgoing government, is being seen as a front-runner among those whose names are doing the rounds for the top job.

Nityanand Rai Union Minister and former state BJP chief with strong organisational and administrative experience

Dilip Kumar Jaiswal Veteran MLC and former Bihar BJP president known for organisational stability

Sanjay Jaiswal Sitting MP and strategist with strong central connections

Janak Ram Prominent Dalit face and grassroots leader

JD(U) Push For Nishant Kumar As Deputy CM

Adding another dimension, JD(U) leaders are reportedly lobbying for Nishant Kumar to be accommodated as Deputy Chief Minister, signals an attempt to preserve Nitish Kumar’s political legacy within the alliance.

What Lies Ahead

With Nitish Kumar stepping aside, Bihar enters a crucial transition phase. The NDA’s leadership choice will not only determine the immediate governance direction but also shape the political narrative ahead of upcoming elections.

All eyes are now on the NDA meeting, which is expected to end the suspense over Bihar’s next Chief Minister.