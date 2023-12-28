Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Calls JDU Nation Meet 'Routine Matter', Tejashwi Yadav Rubbishes Rumours About Leader Lalan Singh's Resignation

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar | ANI

Patna, December 28: A day before much-hyped JD(U) national executive and national council meetings, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday sought to put all speculations at rest by contending that these meetings were merely a routine affair. Nitish contended that JD(U) held it yearly as part of the part's tradition. "There is nothing special in it," he remarked.

Every party held such a meeting, said RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav

Deputy chief minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, while mirroring the views of his political boss, said that every party held such a meeting as his party had also held a national executive meeting in New Delhi and also its open session at Talkatora Stadium last year.

JD(U)'s national president is expected to resign

There is intense speculation in the political circles that JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh, aka Lalan Singh, would offer to resign from his party post during the party national meet to be held in New Delhi on Friday, and Nitish will himself once again become the party president ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

JD(U) supporters claimed no issue in their party

Meanwhile, Nitish left for New Delhi to attend JD(U)'s national executive committee and national committee meeting in the state capital. On the other hand, JD(U) national chief spokesperson KC Tyagi and party general secretary Afaque Ahmad Khan claimed that there was no problem in their party. "BJP will only be disappointed at the end," Tyagi remarked.