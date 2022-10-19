Bihar shocker: Class 7th exam paper mentions Kashmir as a separate country, BJP slams Nitish government

In the question paper, the question was asked what the people of these countries are called, in which one of the option was Kashmir. | Twitter/BPSCUnion

In Kishanganj district of Bihar, there has been a ruckus on the paper of class 7 half-yearly examination. In the examination conducted by the Bihar Education Project Council, the question was asked, "What are the people of Kashmir called?" BJP state president Sanjay Jaiswal alleged that why is all this happening in Seemanchal only. The Bihar government does not consider Kashmir an integral part of India. The BJP was angry and slammed the Nitish Kumar government.

Actually, in the question paper, the question was asked what the people of these countries are called, in which the option of Kashmir, along with China, Nepal, England, and India, has also been given. That is, in the paper, Kashmir has been described as a separate country from India.

State BJP President Dr. Sanjay Jaiswal targeted the state government for this. He has alleged that the closure of Hindi schools in the entire Seemanchal region on Friday and now this Class VII question paper, which asks what are people living in Nepal, China, England, Hindustan and Kashmir called?

Dr. Jaiswal alleged through his Facebook post on Tuesday that the question itself shows that the government officials of the Bihar government and the Bihar government do not consider Kashmir a part of India. The proof of this is the question paper of Bihar Education Project Council of class VII which is working to inculcate in the minds of children that just as China, England, India, Nepal are one country, Kashmir is also a nation.