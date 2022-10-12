Bihar: CBI summons Tejashwi Yadav's private secretary for questioning in land-for-job scam case | PTI

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav's private secretary has been summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for questioning in its Delhi office on Wednesday in relation to the land-for-job scam case in the railways when Lalu Prasad Yadav was the Railway Minister, ANI reported its sources as saying.

Sanjay Yadav, private secretary of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) was questioned on Saturday and again on Monday, but he did not turn up.

Sanjay Yadav served as private secreatry to Tejashwi Yadav during the latter's first tenure as Deputy CM in 2015 as well. Sanjay was earlier summoned as well, however, he had challenged the CBI notices before the Delhi High Court,

The recent development comes after the CBI filed a chargesheet on October 7, before a special court against ex-Bihar CMs Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi, their daughter Misa Bharti and 13 others in connection with the land-for-job scam case.

In its chargesheet, CBI said, "During the investigation, it has been found that the accused in conspiracy with the then GM Central Railways and CPO, Central Railways engaged persons as substitutes in lieu of land either in their name or in the name of their close relatives. This land was acquired at prices lower than the prevailing circle rate and much lower than the market rate. It was also alleged that the candidates have used false TC and submitted false attested documents to the Ministry of Railways."

It added that further investigation is underway.