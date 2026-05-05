Bihar Cabinet Expansion On May 7 At Gandhi Maidan; PM Modi, Amit Shah Likely To Attend | X @ANI

Patna: The cabinet expansion of the Samrat Chaudhary government in Bihar will take place at historic Gandhi Maidan in Patna on May 7.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president will to present at the swearing-in ceremony. The BJP and JD (U) are likely to have 16 ministers each. Preparations are underway for a grand swearing-in ceremony at the historic Gandhi Maidan in Patna.

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Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary visited Delhi recently and held extensive discussions with the top NDA leadership regarding the composition of the cabinet and the names of new ministers. The Chief Minister met with Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior BJP leaders to finalise the list of potential ministers from the party.

He also met union minister and LJP (RV) chief Chirag Paswan, Union Ministers Rajiv Ranjan Singh aka Lalan Singh, Jitan Ram Manjhi, and Nityanand Rai. In Patna, he also held consultations with Upendra Kushwaha and former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

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Special attention is being paid to social equations and generational shift in the cabinet expansion. Bihar cabinet can have a maximum of 36 ministers. Currently, only three ministers, including the chief minister, are serving. It is believed that a formula of 16 ministers each has been agreed upon between the BJP and JDU.

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Additionally, the LJP (R) is expected to get two ministerial berths, while the HAM (S) and RLM of Upendra Kushwaha are expected to get one berth each. Along with experienced figures from the previous cabinet such as Vijay Kumar Sinha, several new and young faces, especially women, are likely to find a place this time.

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Samrat Chaudhary was sworn in as Chief Minister on April 15, 2026, after Nitish Kumar resigned as chief minister and was elected to the Rajya Sabha. There are currently two Deputy Chief Ministers from JD (U). They are

Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav, known for their close proximity with Nitish.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)