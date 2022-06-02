Bihar Cabinet approves Rs 500 crore for caste-based census

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar | Photo: IANS

Patna: Within 24 hours of the all-party meeting on caste census, the Bihar cabinet on Thursday approved a proposal to start caste head count.

Chief secretary Amir Subhani said the cabinet has approved Rs 500 crores from the contingency fund for the caste census.

Census will be conducted by the general administration department at the state level. District magistrates will be nodal officers and engage employees in their districts as enumerators.

The economic status of families would also be studied during the census for which the entire exercise would be completed by February next year.

Sanjay Jaiswal, state president of BJP, demanded Rohingyas and Bangladeshis staying in the border areas should be identified and excluded from the headcount.

Read Also Bihar govt to conduct caste-based census from Chhath festival