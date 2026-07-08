Bihar Cabinet Approves Fisheries Corporation, RRTS Corridors & AIIMS Patna Expansion

Bihar CM Samrat Chaudhary | ANI

Patna: A dedicated fisheries corporation will be set up in Bihar with the objective of giving a new impetus to the fisheries and aquatic agriculture sector in the state.

The decision was made in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Wednesday.

To be known as "Bihar Aquaculture Infrastructure and Development Corporation Limited (BAIDCL)", it will be set up under the Companies Act, 2013, for the planned development, operation, and effective management of fisheries and aquatic agriculture infrastructure in the state. “This initiative will prove to be a historic step towards the development of modern fisheries infrastructure, encouraging investment, job creation, and ensuring an increase in the income of fish farmers,” asserted chief minister on ‘X’

To develop a modern and rapid public transportation system, approval has been granted for preparing the Alternative Analysis Report (AAR) and Detailed Project Report (DPR) for constructing the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) in four major corridors of the state. For this purpose, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has been nominated. The proposed major corridors will run from Patna to Muzaffarpur, Begusarai, Ara and Gaya. “This decision is an important step towards developing a fast, safe, and modern public transportation network, strengthening regional connectivity, and providing new momentum to economic and urban development,” the CM remarked on social media.

The state cabinet granted administrative approval for the acquisition of 26.76 acres of land in Mouza-Bhusola, Danapur, for the expansion of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Patna. This project will cost nearly Rs 348.90 crore. The expansion of AIIMS Patna will extend super specialty medical services, provide patients with better and modern healthcare facilities within the same campus, give a new impetus to medical education and research, and further strengthen the state's health system

To expand quality education and provide modern educational facilities to students, land measuring 5 acres each in Madhubani, Munger, and Muzaffarpur districts will be provided to the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) for establishing Kendriya Vidyalayas, at a token lease value of Rs 1 for 30 years (including the option for lease renewal).