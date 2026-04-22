Bihar Cabinet Approves 22 Major Proposals Including ₹680 Crore Sonepur Temple Corridor Project Inspired By Kashi Vishwanath Model | ANI

Patna: In the first meeting of Bihar cabinet held under the chairmanship of chief minister Samrat Choudhary on Wednesday, as many as 22 proposals were approved in the meeting.

In a significant development, the state cabinet approved a tourism department`s proposal under which the area surrounding the Baba Hariharnath Temple in Sonepur will be developed along the lines of the renowned Kashi Vishwanath corridor. A budget of Rs 680 crore has been sanctioned for this ambitious project.

The government has taken a significant step to strengthen women's safety and security. Under this initiative, 1,500 female police personnel will now be given scooties. Additionally, 3,200 police personnel will be issued motorcycles. A total of Rs 66.75 crore has been allocated for this scheme.

Similarly, a major decision has been taken to enhance religious and tourism infrastructure in Tarapur, located in the Munger district. To facilitate it, 15 acres of land currently held by the agriculture department will be transferred free of cost to the tourism department, thus giving a new impetus to tourism in the region.

The cabinet also gave its nod to the new 'Registration Rules 2026' in the meeting. Under these regulations, senior citizens aged 80 years or older will be accorded special privileges during property registration processes, sparing them the hassle of making repeated visits to government offices.

Under the 'Pradhan Mantri Setu Yojana' (Prime Minister's Bridge Scheme), 75 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across Bihar will be upgraded into modern training centers. This project entails a total expenditure of Rs 3,615 crore, with the state government contributing a significant share of the funding. The cabinet also approved the state urban development department’s proposal for the establishment of 11 new 'greenfield satellite townships'.