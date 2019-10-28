Bihar bypolls teach many lessons to parties

Manoj Pathak

Patna: The result of the recently concluded Bihar by-elections, which can described as a ‘semi-final’ for next year’s assembly elections in the state, not only negated familism to a great extent, but also taught many lessons to the ruling coalition, the opposition Grand Alliance and all other political parties.

In the by-elections held in the five assembly constituencies of the state, voters completely rejected the families of the three MPs who had won in last Lok Sabha elections and gave a clear message against familism.

Earlier, riding a sympathy wave in the by-election to the Samastipur Lok Sabha seat, Prince Raj, son of the late MP Ramchandra Paswan, was able to reach the Parliament.

In Kishanganj assembly constituency, the Congress had fielded its Lok Sabha member Mohammad Javed’s mother Saeeda Bano, but voters rejected her completely and she had to settle for third place. This seat fell vacant only after Javed became an MP.

In the Belhar Assembly seat, which fell vacant after JD (U) leader Girdhari Yadav won from Banka Lok Sabha seat in the last elections, the party had put up his brother, Laldhari Yadav, for this by-election, who lost. The seat was won by RJD candidate Ramdev Yadav.

Kavita Singh’s husband and JD (U) leader Ajay Singh also had to face defeat in Siwan’s Daronda assembly seat. Ajay Singh was defeated by Independent candidate Karamveer Singh alias Vyas Singh in the by-election in Daronda seat after the previous Daronda MLA, Kavita Singh, became an MP.

The same thing was seen in Kishanganj assembly by-election. Here too, a Congress rebel leader entered the electoral arena and became the reason for Congress’s defeat.

The defeat of the RJD candidate by nearly five thousand votes in Nathnagar also made it clear that the RJD has been unable to succeed via bypassing its allies.

If the Grand Alliance had fought the elections together and the Hindustani Awam Morcha had been together, the result would have been most likely different.