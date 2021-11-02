Bihar Bypolls: RJD will win by handsome margin, says Tejashwi Yadav

As the counting of votes is underway for the Kusheshwar Asthan assembly seat in Darbhanga district and Tarapur Assembly seat in Munger, Rashtriya Janta Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav exuded confidence in winning the bypolls.

"We'll win by a handsome margin. If the administration or other people will try to create any disturbance, I'm here in Darbhanga. I'll not let the mandate be stolen by anybody. Our teams are here and overseeing everything," Tejashwi Yadav told news agency ANI.

Tejashwi is in Darbhanga to monitor the counting of the Kusheshwar Asthan assembly.

"No tampering of votes will be tolerated and I am here to monitor to keep our eyes on each and every activity of people present over here. We are winning that is for sure and we will not let any malpractice happen," Tejashwi said.

He further said,"it is our duty to save democracy and the mandate given by the people should not be abducted. This is our right to stop any wrongful act and there are many ministers sitting over here, we have to keep an eye on them".

Bypolls were held on October 30 on Kusheshwar Asthan and Tarapur assembly seats. The by-elections were necessitated due to the deaths of sitting MLAs, both belonging to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U).

The by-polls in the two assembly seats have become a battle of prestige for the ruling Janata Dal (United) and the main opposition party, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav himself campaigned in the Assembly constituencies after he returned to Bihar.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 12:58 PM IST