Bihar: BTSC invites job applications for food safety officers, physiotherapist at http://pariksha.nic.in

Bihar Technical Services Commission (BTSC) has invited online job applications to fill 303 vacant positions of food safety officer, occupational therapist, and physiotherapist.

The application process began on March 16 and will end on April 15.

It is advisable to apply online before the deadline on the website pariksha.nic.in or btsc.bih.nic.in.

Total vacant posts:

Food Safety Officer: 91

Occupational Therapist: 126

Physiotherapist: 86

Requirements

For food safety officer:

The applicant must have a degree in food technology or diary technology or oil technology or agriculture science or veterniary science or microbiology.

Candidates who have pursued masters in chemistry or medicine can also apply.

It is mandatory that the candidates should have completed training by the food authority and have worked in any government organisation.

For occupational therapy:

The applicants should have a bachelors degree in occupation therapy from an institute recognised by the government.

For physiotherapist

The applicant mush have a bachelors degree in physiotheraphy from an institute recognised by the government.

The age limit has been set at 21 years as on August 1, 2019.

Procedure for selection:

While there is no written test for the recruitment, the candidates be judged on the basis of their performance in graduation, higher education and work experience which carries a total of 100 marks.