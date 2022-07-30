e-Paper Get App

Bihar: BJP chief JP Nadda faces students' protest in Patna, demand rollback of National Education Policy of 2020; watch video

The BJP is a partner in the state government led by JDU's Nitish Kumar.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, July 30, 2022, 06:42 PM IST
article-image
JP Nadda | Twitter/@BJP4India

Activists of the All India Students' Association (AISA) on Saturday held a protest as BJP President JP Nadda came to Patna College. The protestors demanded a rollback of the National Education Policy of 2020, according to NDTV report.

The BJP is a partner in the state government led by JDU's Nitish Kumar.

"JP Nadda, wapas jao (go back)" was their main slogan, as they also demanded central status for Patna University.

Videos showed them surrounding Nadda, whose security personnel pushed through the crowd for him to move out.

A press release by AISA mentioned that Kumar Divyam, its state unit joint secretary, led the protest along with Neeraj Yadav, Aditya Ranjan and others.

Read Also
JP Nadda appoints Mahendra Bhatt as new President of BJP
article-image

Nadda held a road show in Patna after arriving in the Bihar capital to inaugurate a two-day joint national executive meeting of various cells of the party.

He was received by Deputy Chief Ministers Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi, Union minister Nityanand Rai, Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal and state cabinet ministers upon his arrival at the Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport.

Standing atop a flower-decked lorry along with former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, the two deputy CMs and Jaiswal, Nadda waved to the crowds amid cheers by party workers.

During the two-day meeting, party leaders will conduct brainstorming over the role of the party cells in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Read Also
Amit Shah, J P Nadda to be in Patna for two-day BJP event from July 30-31
article-image
HomeIndiaBihar: BJP chief JP Nadda faces students' protest in Patna, demand rollback of National Education Policy of 2020; watch video

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: Guv Koshyari courts controversy with Gujarati-Rajasthani remark; NCP protests

Mumbai updates: Guv Koshyari courts controversy with Gujarati-Rajasthani remark; NCP protests

Meet to discuss creation of Malegaon district soon, says Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

Meet to discuss creation of Malegaon district soon, says Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

Karnataka: Suspected case of monkeypox reported, samples sent to NIV

Karnataka: Suspected case of monkeypox reported, samples sent to NIV

Uttar Pradesh: Letter to Amit Shah works as Jal Shakti minister Dinesh Khatik in Yogi Adityanath...

Uttar Pradesh: Letter to Amit Shah works as Jal Shakti minister Dinesh Khatik in Yogi Adityanath...

It’s not the first time, Guv BS Koshyari has faced flak earlier too

It’s not the first time, Guv BS Koshyari has faced flak earlier too