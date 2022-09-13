Bihar: Bike riding miscreants open fire, create havoc on highway killing one

Photo: Representative Image

In a firing spree, two youth miscreants on their motorcycle created havoc on the National Highway between industrial town Barauni and Mokamah on Tuesday evening.

In a distance of about 30 km on their motorcycle, they injured about a dozen innocents in which one person was killed and several others injured. The injured were taken and admitted to hospitals by bystanders and police.

According to eyewitnesses, the two psychopath criminals resorted to firing while on a motorcycle and fired their pistols on pedestrians between Barauni police station, Teghra and Bahchwara police stations.

The eyewitnesses said they were firing on both sides of the highway and are believed to have escaped to Mokamah across the Ganga.

Preliminary reports received from the district headquarters of Begusarai said the miscreants fired twice in the Malhipur area in Begusarai town, three times at the Barauani Thermal Power Chauk, twice in Teghra and thrice in the Bachwara area.

As per the reports, the miscreants first fired on NH 28 at Adharpur Chauk, injuring two youths and one other youth received bullet wounds near DPS School Circle.

The police are trying to identify the duo through CCTV cameras and the number plate on the motorcycle. The entire district area has been sealed to locate them.

"The criminals resorted to firing first at a local roadside fish market of Malhipur and within ten minutes, they hit at least ten people. An employee of a private finance company received bullet wounds on his stomach, his condition is critical," District DP of Begusarai, Yogendra Kumar said.