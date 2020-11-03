Bihar Assembly Elections Live Updates: Second phase of voting for 94 seats begins

In the 2015 elections, the Rashtriya Janata Dal of Lalu Prasad had bagged 33 of these seats, the JD-U 30 and the Congress seven whereas the NDA had won only 22 seats.

However, a lot of water has since flown down the rivers ever since. New political permutations and combinations have come into play in 2020 as compared with the 2015 polls.

Five years ago, Nitish Kumar`s JD-U fought the elections in alliance with the RJD and the Congress, whereas the NDA had Ram Vilas Paswan`s Lok Janshakti Party and Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) in its camp.

In this poll fray, the JD-U has moved to the NDA camp, the LJP is fighting its own battle and the RLSP is a part of the Grand Democratic Secular Front.

Elections for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly are set to be held in three phases, out of which polling in the first phase was conducted on October 28.

After the November 3 voting for 94 seats, remaining 78 constituencies will go to polls on November 7. The counting of votes is slated for November 10.