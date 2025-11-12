Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Women Outvote Men By Record Margin, Push State's Turnout To Highest Since 1951 | ANI

Patna: In a historic shift in Bihar’s electoral landscape, women voters have outnumbered men by a record margin in the ongoing Assembly elections, with the overall turnout reaching 66.91 percent, which is the state’s highest since 1951.

Data from the Election Commission of India (ECI) shows that women not only maintained but expanded their lead over male voters across both phases of polling.

Women Lead Bihar’s Ballot Revolution

According to the ECI, the state’s overall women voter turnout stood at 71.6 percent, compared to 62.8 percent among men, a gap of nearly nine percentage points. In the first phase of voting on November 6, 69.04 percent of women cast their ballots against 61.56 percent of men. The second and final phase on Tuesday saw an even sharper rise, with 74.03 percent of women voting compared to 64.1 percent of men.

The figures highlight a consistent upward trend in women’s political participation. In 2015, female voter turnout was 60.48 percent against 53.32 percent for men, while in 2000, men had led with 70.71 percent compared to just 53.28 percent of women.

ECI Praises Women’s Strong Turnout

Addressing a press conference after polling concluded on Tuesday evening, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar praised women voters for their unprecedented participation. “They expressed their complete faith in the Election Commission,” he said, adding that the transparent and peaceful elections in Bihar had set an example for the rest of the country.

Highest Voter Turnout in Seven Decades

Bihar recorded a provisional turnout of 66.90 per cent across both phases, which is 9.6 percentage points higher than the 2020 Assembly polls. The second phase alone saw a turnout of 68.79 percent, with reports from around 2,000 booths yet to be tallied.

The polling, held in 122 constituencies across nearly 20 districts, witnessed particularly high participation in Katihar (78.84 percent), Kishanganj (78.15 percent) and Purnea (76.14 percent). Counting of votes is scheduled for Friday.