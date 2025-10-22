Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Here’s List Of Constituencies Where INDIA Bloc Members Are Engaged In ‘Friendly Fight’ (File Image) | X

Patna: The Opposition’s Mahagathbandhan or INDIA bloc has not yet been able to arrive at the seat-sharing formula, even after the last date of filing nominations for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 crossed. A “friendly fight” between INDAI Bloc members could be seen on 11 out of 243 seats.

Reports of a rift within the Opposition bloc have been making the rounds for the past few days. Meanwhile, earlier on Wednesday, senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot met Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, reportedly to break the deadlock between the two parties on seats where both of them fielded their candidates. Meanwhile, members of INDIA are contesting against their allies on 11 seats.

Of the 243 seats in the assembly, the RJD and Congress are contesting 143 and 61, respectively, but both parties are headed for a "friendly fight" in at least four seats. While the grand old party is also contesting against CPI on at least four seats.

Here Is The List Of 11 Seats Where a ‘Friendly Fight’ Is Expected Between Opposition Candidates:

Narkatiaganj: Shashwat Kedar Pandey (Congress) vs Deepak Yadav (RJD)

Vaishali: Sanjeev Singh (RJD) vs Ajay Kushwaha (RJD)

Lalganj: Aditya Kumar Raja (Congress) vs Shivani Shukla (RJD)

Kahalgaon: Praveen Singh Kushwaha (Congress) vs Rajnish Bharti (RJD)

Raja Pakar (SC): Pratima Kumari (Congress) vs Mohit Paswan (CPI)

Bachhwara: Prakash Das (Congress) vs Awadhesh Kumar Rai (CPI)

Biharsharif: Umer Khan (Congress) vs Shiv Prasad Yadav (CPI)

Rosera: BK Ravi (Congress) vs Lakshman Paswan (CPI)

Tarapur: Arun Sah (RJD) vs Sakaldeo Bind (VIP)

Chainpur: Brij Kishore Bind (RJD) vs Balgovind Bind (VIP)

Pipra: Anil Kumar (CPI(ML)L) vs Rajmangal Prasad (CPIM)

After the meeting, Gehlot emphasised that winning Bihar was "extremely important" for the opposition alliance. When asked about whether the Congress was ready to declare the RJD supremo's son, Tejashwi Yadav, as the chief ministerial candidate, Gehlot evaded the question.

"Why do you want me to make such an announcement?" the senior Congress leader said.

“You have seen the chemistry between Rahul and Tejashwi during the Voter Adhikar Yatra two months ago when the two leaders travelled across the state. They will take an appropriate decision at an appropriate time,” Gehlot added.

The 243-member Bihar Assembly will go to the polls in two phases on November 6 and 11. The votes will be counted on November 14, and on the same day, the results are expected to be declared.