Bihar Assembly Election: Tejashwi is Opp CM face; RJD to contest 144 seats

Patna

Charging the leader of opposition and the RJD CM candidate, Tejashwi Yadav, with stabbing the Vikassheel Insaan Party in the back, the VIP chief, Mukesh Sahni, left the press conference when Yadav announced the seat-sharing arrangement for the assembly election.

Two partners RLSP and HAM-S deserted the alliance in September-end. During the press conference in Patna on Saturday, supporters of the two parties clashed in the hall of a leading hotel near Gandhi Maidan. Tejashwi’s security escorted him.

The VIP is headed by a leader of fishermen community. Its supporters shouted anti-Tejashwi and anti-RJD slogans and pledged to ensure the defeat of its candidates as he humiliated a leader of extremely backward caste. Sahani was angry on getting 4 of the 243 seats. He alleged treachery by RJD.

He said the DNA of Tejashwi was defective as he did not meet his commitment, and Tejashwi claimed his DNA was pure as he was a ‘theth’ Bihari (confirmed Bihari), who never tells lies.

The RJD got 144 of the 243 Assembly constituencies under the seat-sharing arrangement, the Congress managed 70 while CPI(ML) got 19, CPI 6 and CPM 4. The Congress was also offered Balmikinagar Lok Sabha constituency where byelection is scheduled.

Tejashwi told reporters, “In the first cabinet meeting of his government, the first decision will be to hand over employment letters to one million youths and waive all fees and charges for applying for government jobs.”

The Hathras incident also figured in the press meet. Leaders observed a 2-minute silence. The RJD leader alleged it was unfortunate in Bihar, 4 rapes were reported every 4 hours.