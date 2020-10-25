Bihar Assembly Election: CM out of BJP’s posters

Patna

JD-U national president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is out of the BJP posters. Only Narendra Modi figures in the advertisements and posters with slogan -- BJP hai to bharosa hai.

The BJP placed a front page ad in the newspapers with PM Modi featuring but Nitish does not figure. It highlights BJP promises of 19 lakh jobs and assurance of free anti-Corona vaccine to all Biharis.

Nitish is missing even from the BJP posters. The PM will be in the state on October 28 in the second leg of his election campaign. First phase of polling will take place on October 28 in 71 constituencies.

Further, in the election meeting of LJP President Chirag Paswan at Dinara in Rohtas district on Sunday, BJP flags were seen. The audience was heard shouting ‘Modi zindabad’ slogans too. The LJP has fielded former state BJP vice-president Rajendra Singh from Dinara. Chirag said there was no hidden agenda. BJP and LJP will form the new government in Bihar after 20 days.

Chirag addressed another rally at Jagdishpur in neighbouring Bhojour district. He alleged large-scale corruption in the state government's much publicised Saat Nischay (seven resolves) programme launched five years back. He said when the new government with the help of BJP would come to power next month, an investigation would be ordered on the implementation of the programme.

“Those involved in the alleged corruption, be it bureaucrats or CM Nitish Kumar, would not be spared and sent to jail,” he warned.

At Dumraon in adjoining Buxar district, Chirag said the total prohibition introduced by Nitish was a farce and liquor was available at a premium. Illicit liquor is being sold and Nitish is getting a kickback. Re-election of Nitish would be disastrous for Bihar, he said, urging the voters to make Bihar a Nitish-free state.

The LJP has fielded its candidates in 135 constituencies, all allotted to the JD-U by the NDA. It gave tickets to three JD-U MLAs, who were denied renominations and nine former BJP MLAs.

His sharp attack came on Sunday when RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav in his public meetings said, “People of Bihar have now developed a feeling of hatred for Nitish Kumar.”

He delivered a telephonic speech for his workers at Ara as his helicopter developed technical problem at Arwal.

In 2013 when Narendra Modi was declared the PM candidate by the then BJP president Rajnath Singh, posters and advertisements had appeared in Patna with both Modi and Nitish sharing an election platform in Punjab earlier. The posters were planted on Bailey Road junction too. Nitish while passing through the Bailey road noticed the posters. He saw the ads in local newspapers with photos of the then Gujarat CM and the Bihar CM.

He had immediately ordered the removal of posters and hoardings, later pushed the BJP ministers out of his cabinet too without notice. Nitish had instantly got the support of the Congress-RJD alliance to run the government without the BJP.

Nitish had even returned a cheque of Rs5 crore sent from the Gujarat government and flood relief materials as a mark of protest. He had declared, “I cannot compromise on communalism.”