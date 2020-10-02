Bihar assembly election: Chirag calls Nitish’s ‘7 resolves’ a flop

Patna

The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) president Chirag Paswan on Friday alleged that the Saat Nischay (seven resolves) of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is a total flop and reeked of corruption in the villages. He said nothing has been done to improve the condition in the villages.

Meanwhile, the LJP is keeping the BJP on tenterhooks even after two days of the nomination process, which began on Monday. The LJP is still undecided about giving continuing support to BJP. The parliamentary board of the party will now meet in New Delhi on Saturday.

Sanjay Jaiswal, the state BJP president, questioned the leadership of Chirag and said the delay in reaching seat-sharing decision was because Ram Vilas Paswan was ill. "If he was in good condition, the scene could have been different and seats sharing would have been finalised by now," he said.

Last month, Ram Vilas Paswan, in a statement gave Chirag full authority on party matters and said that he agreed to all decisions taken by his son.

Meanwhile, the BJP election committee, which met here for two consecutive days, decided to shift the scene to New Delhi and its senior leaders, former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and party general secretary Bhupinder Yadav have left for New Delhi in the evening. Union Minister Ravishankar Prasad said party president JP Nadda has formed a three-member committee for negotiations with the other partners in the NDA.

The parliamentary board of the BJP will meet on Sunday in New Delhi to announce the names of the party candidates for the first phase of polling as nominations would close for 71 seats.

Meanwhile, three senior leaders of JDU, Bashistha Narain Singh, Sanjay Kumar Jha, and Ashok Kumar Chaudhury held a day-long meeting with the chief minister and JDU national president Nitish on selection of the party candidates. Their names would be announced after the BJP and LJP agree on seat sharing.