Bihar Assembly Election: Ask your ‘Mai-Baap’: Nitish to Tejashwi

Patna

War of words between the JD-U national president and CM Nitish Kumar (69) and leader of opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav (30) has turned bitter. While Tejashwi claimed his DNA was pure, Nitish asked him to go and ask his parents who ruined Bihar for 15 years.

At an election rally at Teghra in Begusarai district, Nitish lost his cool when some RJD supporters started shouting pro-Tejashwi slogans. This infuriated the CM who shouted back: "I know who has sent you people. Your number if very few, I have thousands of supporters. They will attack and you would have to leave the ground".

Without taking the name of Tejaswhi, Nitish said: "Go and ask your Mai-Baap (parents), what they did to improve education in Bihar. Did they construct any school or college? They kept the ill-gotten money with them. When he went to jail, he got your mother appointed chief minister (referring to Lalu and Rabri Devi -- parents of Tejashwi).

At Sahebpur Kamal, Nitish said Tejaswhi had no knowledge, he did not even complete his school education. He is talking big now, attacking me only to get publicity. He had lost his cool at Parsa in Saran district two days back when "Lalu zindabad" slogans were raised in his public meetings. There too, he attacked Tejaswhi and said divine curse would fall on the family which threw out the daughter-in-law (Aishwarya, wife of elder son of Lalu, Tejpratap)".

Tejaswhi in his public meetings today continued his attack on Nitish Kumar. He accused the CM of not performing in the last 15 years. Reacting to the charge that Lalu Prasad promoted "Jungle Raj", Tejaswhi said: "Nitish had begged Laluji, touched his feet to become the chief minister".

Shivanand Tiwari, vice president of RJD, in a statement issued tonight strongly protested the remarks of Nitish and said it was unbecoming of a highly educated chief minister who literally provoked his supporters to attack RJD workers.