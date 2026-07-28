Bihar AG Directs Districts To Withdraw FIRs Against NEET-UG Protesters, Ensure Compliance With Govt Order | X @whattalawyer

The Advocate General of Bihar has issued directions to all District Magistrates and Public Prosecutors to ensure compliance with the state government's July 27 decision regarding the withdrawal of cases registered against protesting NEET-UG students.

In an official notice dated July 28, the Advocate General's office instructed authorities to take necessary steps to implement the government's decision, stating that the matter should be treated as "most urgent."

The notice was issued to all District Magistrates and Public Prosecutors after the Bihar government announced the withdrawal of cases registered before 6 pm on July 26 against students protesting over NEET-UG-related issues.

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The communication further directed that reports regarding the action taken for withdrawal of cases be submitted to the government and the Advocate General's office through the respective District Magistrates.

Reacting to the development, concerns were raised that the directions should be implemented across all districts without delay, including the release of arrested protesters and withdrawal of FIRs filed against them.

The move comes amid a larger controversy surrounding protests by students over issues related to the NEET-UG examination process, with demands for accountability and relief for those facing legal action.