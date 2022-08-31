e-Paper Get App

Bihar: After change in portfolio, tainted minister Kartikeya Singh resigns

Kartik Master is very close to jailed Bahubali leader Anant Singh of Mokama.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 31, 2022, 10:43 PM IST
article-image
Bihar: After change in portfolio, tainted minister Kartikeya Singh resigns | ANI

Hours after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar shifted him from law to sugarcane ministry, tainted minister Kartikeya Singh alias Kartik Master resigned from the post. The CM has accepted his resignation and further sent it to the Governor.

The Nitish Kumar government had come under fire from all quarters after Kartik Master took the oath of cabinet minister on August 16 despite Danapur sub-divisional court issuing a warrant against him. The opposition party leaders had cornered the state government for making a tainted MLC as law minister. Kartik Master has neither surrendered before the court nor applied for anticipatory bail.

Kartik Master is very close to jailed Bahubali leader Anant Singh of Mokama. He won the MLC seat of Patna under urban local body a few months ago on the ticket of RJD.

