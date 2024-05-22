Bihar Accident: 3 Killed, 6 Injured After Auto Rickshaw Collides With Truck In Sitamarhi; Horrific Visuals Surface | | X

Sitamarhi (Bihar), May 22: Three persons were killed and six injured after the auto rikshaw they were travelling in collided with a truck near Mohanpur Chowk, in Bihar's Sitamarhi, police said. The incident took place on Tuesday night, police said adding that the autorickshaw was on its way to Sonbarsa.

"We received information that yesterday at 10 pm an autorickshaw was going to Sonbarsa from the railway station. Near Mohanpur Chowk, it collided with a truck, and out of the nine injured, three people have been declared dead by the doctor," Ram Krishna, Sitamarhi Sub-divisional police officer said speaking to reporters on Wednesday.

#WATCH | Bihar: Three dead & six injured after the auto they were travelling in collided with a truck near Mohanpur Chowk, in Sitamarhi. pic.twitter.com/NIdW0gGkTO — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2024

"The injured have been admitted to the hospital for treatment. Some of them have been referred to a higher medical center. Doctors have said there is no risk to their life," he added. Earlier in April, six people, including a child, lost their lives after a truck laden with goods lost control and fell on an SUV in Bihar's Bhagalpur. The accident took place on National Highway 80, close to Aamapur village, within the jurisdiction of the Ghogha police station.

VIDEO | #Bihar: At least three people died and six others were seriously injured in a collision between a truck and a tempo near Mohanpur Chowk under Society Nagar Police Station area in #Sitamarhi, late last night.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/iQ6HzvXHmd — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 22, 2024

According to sources, the occupants in the SUV were part of a wedding party (baraat), who were travelling from Dhapari in Munger to Shrimatpur in Kahalgaon. According to reports, a speeding truck, laden with rods, overturned and fell into the car after suffering a tyre burst.

Local authorities and residents, with the assistance of an earthmover, worked tirelessly to extricate the mortal remains of the victims from the wreckage. The bodies were removed from the scene and transported to a nearby hospital for post-mortem examination.