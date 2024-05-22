 Bihar Accident: 3 Killed, 6 Injured After Auto Rickshaw Collides With Truck In Sitamarhi; Horrific Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBihar Accident: 3 Killed, 6 Injured After Auto Rickshaw Collides With Truck In Sitamarhi; Horrific Visuals Surface

Bihar Accident: 3 Killed, 6 Injured After Auto Rickshaw Collides With Truck In Sitamarhi; Horrific Visuals Surface

Three persons were killed and six injured after the auto rikshaw they were travelling in collided with a truck near Mohanpur Chowk, in Bihar's Sitamarhi, police said. The incident took place on Tuesday night, police said adding that the autorickshaw was on its way to Sonbarsa.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, May 22, 2024, 04:42 PM IST
article-image
Bihar Accident: 3 Killed, 6 Injured After Auto Rickshaw Collides With Truck In Sitamarhi; Horrific Visuals Surface | | X

Sitamarhi (Bihar), May 22: Three persons were killed and six injured after the auto rikshaw they were travelling in collided with a truck near Mohanpur Chowk, in Bihar's Sitamarhi, police said. The incident took place on Tuesday night, police said adding that the autorickshaw was on its way to Sonbarsa.

"We received information that yesterday at 10 pm an autorickshaw was going to Sonbarsa from the railway station. Near Mohanpur Chowk, it collided with a truck, and out of the nine injured, three people have been declared dead by the doctor," Ram Krishna, Sitamarhi Sub-divisional police officer said speaking to reporters on Wednesday.

"The injured have been admitted to the hospital for treatment. Some of them have been referred to a higher medical center. Doctors have said there is no risk to their life," he added. Earlier in April, six people, including a child, lost their lives after a truck laden with goods lost control and fell on an SUV in Bihar's Bhagalpur. The accident took place on National Highway 80, close to Aamapur village, within the jurisdiction of the Ghogha police station.

According to sources, the occupants in the SUV were part of a wedding party (baraat), who were travelling from Dhapari in Munger to Shrimatpur in Kahalgaon. According to reports, a speeding truck, laden with rods, overturned and fell into the car after suffering a tyre burst.

Read Also
Andhra Accident VIDEO: 1 Killed, 10 Injured As Bus Collides With Truck After Hitting Divider On...
article-image

Local authorities and residents, with the assistance of an earthmover, worked tirelessly to extricate the mortal remains of the victims from the wreckage. The bodies were removed from the scene and transported to a nearby hospital for post-mortem examination.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bihar Accident: 3 Killed, 6 Injured After Auto Rickshaw Collides With Truck In Sitamarhi; Horrific...

Bihar Accident: 3 Killed, 6 Injured After Auto Rickshaw Collides With Truck In Sitamarhi; Horrific...

Swati Maliwal Assault Case: Bibhav Kumar Brought Back To Delhi From Mumbai

Swati Maliwal Assault Case: Bibhav Kumar Brought Back To Delhi From Mumbai

LS Elections 2024: EC Sends Notice To JP Nadda & Mallikarjun Kharge, Asks BJP & Congress To Exercise...

LS Elections 2024: EC Sends Notice To JP Nadda & Mallikarjun Kharge, Asks BJP & Congress To Exercise...

Andhra Accident VIDEO: 1 Killed, 10 Injured As Bus Collides With Truck After Hitting Divider On...

Andhra Accident VIDEO: 1 Killed, 10 Injured As Bus Collides With Truck After Hitting Divider On...

Pune Porsche Crash Case: Builder Vishal Agarwal, Father Of Minor Accused, Sent To 2-Days Police...

Pune Porsche Crash Case: Builder Vishal Agarwal, Father Of Minor Accused, Sent To 2-Days Police...