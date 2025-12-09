 Bihar: 3 Killed, 7 Injured in Head-On Collision Between Auto-Rickshaw & Bus In Vaishali District
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBihar: 3 Killed, 7 Injured in Head-On Collision Between Auto-Rickshaw & Bus In Vaishali District

Bihar: 3 Killed, 7 Injured in Head-On Collision Between Auto-Rickshaw & Bus In Vaishali District

Three people died and seven were injured when an auto-rickshaw collided head-on with a bus near Dhanushi village on Lalganj-Hajipur Road in Bihar’s Vaishali district early Tuesday. The injured were taken to a government hospital. The deceased were identified as Rajgir Kumar, Shambhu Shah, and Mohammad Dilsher, police said.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 01:35 PM IST
article-image
Bihar: 3 Killed, 7 Injured in Head-On Collision Between Auto-Rickshaw & Bus In Vaishali District | Representational Image

Hajipur: Three persons were killed and seven others injured as their auto-rickshaw collided head-on with a bus in Bihar's Vaishali district in the early hours of Tuesday, officials said.

The accident happened near Dhanushi village on the Lalganj-Hajipur Road, they said.

Read Also
'No Airline, Regardless Of Its Size, Can Mistreat Passengers': Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan...
article-image

"All injured have been taken to the nearest government hospital. We are trying to ascertain the identity of the injured persons," Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Mahnar Gopal Mandal said.

The deceased were identified as Rajgir Kumar, Shambhu Shah and Mohammad Dilsher, he said.

FPJ Shorts
NBEMS FMGE December 2025: Correction Window Starts At natboard.edu.in; Check Editable Items Here
NBEMS FMGE December 2025: Correction Window Starts At natboard.edu.in; Check Editable Items Here
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Warns MLAs Against Misusing Ladki Bahini Scheme References In State Assembly
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Warns MLAs Against Misusing Ladki Bahini Scheme References In State Assembly
'Angle No Woman Needs To Be Photographed From': Hardik Pandya Slams Paps Over Clicking 'Private Moment' Of GF Mahieka Sharma
'Angle No Woman Needs To Be Photographed From': Hardik Pandya Slams Paps Over Clicking 'Private Moment' Of GF Mahieka Sharma
Sunny Leone Launches 'Potions', A Cocktail-Bar In Delhi That Serves Views Of Qutub Minar & Mehrauli
Sunny Leone Launches 'Potions', A Cocktail-Bar In Delhi That Serves Views Of Qutub Minar & Mehrauli

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Haryana: CCTV Captures Crash On Sohna-Gurugram Road At Toll Plaza As Thar Hits Car & Flees Scene;...

Haryana: CCTV Captures Crash On Sohna-Gurugram Road At Toll Plaza As Thar Hits Car & Flees Scene;...

Delhi Court Issues Notice On Plea Seeking FIR Against Sonia Gandhi Over Voter List Inclusion

Delhi Court Issues Notice On Plea Seeking FIR Against Sonia Gandhi Over Voter List Inclusion

Bihar: 3 Killed, 7 Injured in Head-On Collision Between Auto-Rickshaw & Bus In Vaishali District

Bihar: 3 Killed, 7 Injured in Head-On Collision Between Auto-Rickshaw & Bus In Vaishali District

Nagaland State Lottery Result: December 9, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: December 9, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Rajasthan High Court Receives Bomb Threat, Premises Evacuated

Rajasthan High Court Receives Bomb Threat, Premises Evacuated