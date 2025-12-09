Bihar: 3 Killed, 7 Injured in Head-On Collision Between Auto-Rickshaw & Bus In Vaishali District

Hajipur: Three persons were killed and seven others injured as their auto-rickshaw collided head-on with a bus in Bihar's Vaishali district in the early hours of Tuesday, officials said.
The accident happened near Dhanushi village on the Lalganj-Hajipur Road, they said.
"All injured have been taken to the nearest government hospital. We are trying to ascertain the identity of the injured persons," Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Mahnar Gopal Mandal said.
The deceased were identified as Rajgir Kumar, Shambhu Shah and Mohammad Dilsher, he said.
