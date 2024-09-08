Bihar: 'Doctor Yelled At Me When I Asked Why Was He Watching YouTube During Surgery,' Says Grandfather Of Deceased 15-Year-Old Boy (Video)

Shocking case from Chapra in Bihar where a 15-year-old boy died after a compounder performed a surgery with the help of a YouTube video while claiming he is a doctor | X | Sachin Gupta

In a shocking incident reported from Bihar's Chapra (Chhapra) city in Saran district of Bihar, a 15-year-old boy died after a doctor performed a kidney stone surgery on him by watching a YouTube video. The grandfather of the deceased boy, in a video, has claimed that the doctor was watching a YouTube video and copying it while performing the surgery on the boy.

The grandfather of the boy, who identified himself as Pralhad Prasad Shah, also said that the doctor misbehaved with him after they told the doctor that the boy was having excruciating pain in the stomach after the surgery.

The grandfather said that the doctor performed the surgery with the help of a video on YouTube. He also added that the doctor shouted at him when he asked him why was he watching a video while performing the surgery.

Not just this, the family has also alleged that they took the boy (Golu Shah) to the doctor in a nearby nursing home after he complained of stomach pain and vomiting. The family asked for an emergency medicine but the doctor forcefully performed a surgery on the boy.

Watch: The grandfather of the boy narrates the ordeal

The case was also covered by the local and regional media where the menace of fake doctors came across as a genuine problem.

Shocking Arrogance By Doctor And Staff

The man claimed that they rushed the boy to Patna after he kept complaining of pain in the stomach. Unfortunately, the boy couldn't survive and died.

'Doctor' And Staff Missing

The boy's grandfather also said that his wife was alone with the body of the 15-year-old boy and somehow managed to get a vehicle to bring back the dead body of the boy to Chapra.

It has been reported that the nursing home staff and the doctor who performed the surgery are absconding. It has also come to light that the man who performed the surgery on the boy is not a doctor and that he worked as a compounder at the clinic of another doctor. Police said it is investigating the matter.