Supreme Court allows Hemant Soren to contest charges against him of illegal mining

The Supreme Court of India on Monday, November 7, allowed the appeal of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren and the state government against the Jharkhand High Court order, which had accepted the maintainability of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in connection with shell companies allegedly related to Soren and his associates.
This is a developing story more dertails are awaited.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)