Supreme Court allows Hemant Soren to contest charges against him of illegal mining

Big relief for Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren as SC allows JMM leaders appeal, sets aside Jharkhand HC's order

The Supreme Court of India on Monday, November 7, allowed the appeal of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren and the state government against the Jharkhand High Court order, which had accepted the maintainability of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in connection with shell companies allegedly related to Soren and his associates.

This is a developing story more dertails are awaited.