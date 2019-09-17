Big jolt to Mayawati, as all 6 BSP MLAs join Congress in Rajasthan

Jaipur: In a big jolt to Mayawati's Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) in Rajasthan, all of its six MLAs have joined the Congress. With this merger, the Congress now has 106 seats in the Assembly.

While reacting to the development that took place on Monday night, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Satish Punia said: "This development shows Ashok Gehlot's insecurity. Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot has questioned him on the law and order situation." The Rajasthan Legislative Assembly has 200 seats. The Congress had won 100 seats in the in last Assembly elections. Before this, the party was enjoying the support of a lone Rashtriya Lok Dal MLA, six BSP MLAs, and 12 Independents, giving it the majority to run the government.