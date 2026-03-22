Big Boost For RLD: Former JD(U) Leader K C Tyagi Joins Party Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Polls | Video | ANI

Patna: Former JD (U) leader K C Tyagi on Sunday joined Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) in presence of the party president and union minister Jayant Chaudhary.

“There is no difference between the two parties as both follow the ideals of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh and socialist leader Ram Manohar Lohia, " he remarked after joining RLD, at a time when assembly elections are due in Uttar Pradesh next year.

Tyagi joined RLD at an event organised at Mavlankar Hall in New Delhi.

He recalled that Chaudhary Charan Singh had given him a ticket to contest elections from Hapur at a very young age. He had even provided him with financial assistance. "I have not joined RLD to become an MP or an MLA, rather I have come to see Jayant Chaudhary in the same light as Chaudhary Charan Singh. In 1974—52 years ago—when Charan Singh was establishing the Lok Dal, I was present on that very platform,” he added.

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Last week, when a book authored by him was released, Jayant was the chief guest at the event. On that occasion, Jayant had remarked that every political party needed leaders of the caliber of Tyagi.

Tyagi quit Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar-led JD (U) on March 17. He was associated with the JD (U) since its merger with the Samata Party in 2003. In the past, he had also served as its chief national spokesperson and national secretary general.

In a press statement, Tyagi had said, “Now the membership campaign of the party has ended. This time, I have not renewed the membership of the party. My personal respect for Nitish Kumar, who remained my comrade for close to half a century, also remained unchanged.”