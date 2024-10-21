Bhutan: Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay Praises India's Leadership At NDTV Summit, Says Global South Trusts PM Modi; VIDEO

Bhutan PM Dasho Tshering Tobgay and PM Narendra Modi | X

New Delhi, Oct 21: Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for playing a massive role in driving Bhutan's economic growth over the last 10 years, Bhutanese PM Dasho Tshering Tobgay said that the entire world, in particular the Global South, looks at India's leadership when it comes to solving key global issues.

"The world needs India. This is India's century for many reasons - India has the largest population in the world which continues to grow. India has a booming economy which should have crossed five trillion US dollars had it not been for Covid. India has the biggest consumer base and a huge diaspora, particularly in the advanced countries. By every measure, it is India's century. One thing that stands out is India's leadership. Not just Indians but the entire Global South trusts India's leadership," Tobgay said during a session titled 'India Bhutan Ties: The Next Phase' at the NDTV World Summit on Monday.

The 59-year-old leader, who was born in West Bengal's Kalimpong, asserted that the previous two terms of PM Modi will be leveraged as a springboard to take India forward in the coming years.

"If there is any country that can sort out any problem, it is India. The world looks to Indian markets when it comes to economic problems. The world looked towards India for vaccines and medicine during the Covid pandemic. Even Russia and Ukraine, if there is any person who can sort out the conflict, I do believe it is Prime Minister Modi," said the Prime Minister of the Himalayan country.

Tobgay lauded India's support - "specially that of PM Modi" - and the Indian investors while detailing how Bhutan's Gross National Happiness (GNH) index and economic growth is linked with social progress, environment sustainability, culture preservation and good governance

"We have many developmental partners, many countries, many multilateral agencies but we have one main friend, India which has always been with us. The government of India is giving us a Rs 8500 crore assistance package for our 13th five-year-plan which is extremely generous and almost double of what we received in the 12th five-year-plan. This is going to finance the much-needed infrastructure in Bhutan - the roads, bridges, schools, IT and hospitals," said the Bhutanese PM.

Calling PM Modi his "brother", Tobgay said that PM Modi has been ready to assist Bhutan whenever the country needed any kind of help.

Both countries are also currently engaged in a fruitful clean energy partnership in the development of the hydro-power sector of Bhutan, and in providing energy security to the region.

"PM Modi has launched the solar alliance which shows emphasis for renewable energy and getting other like-minded countries to join it. We have massive hydrogen potential, we have tapped about 2500 megawatts, almost all of it in partnership with India. Both countries are now looking forward to launching almost 2000 megawatts of projects," Tobgay mentioned while hoping that India's rise as an advanced nation will also benefit other neighbouring countries in the region.

A host of world leaders, including Prime Minister Modi, addressed the opening day of the 'NDTV World Summit 2024 - The India Century' on Monday, discussing major global issues and the rise of India over the last 10 years.

