Bhutan confers its highest civilian award on PM Narendra Modi

Bhutan on Friday conferred its highest civilian award Ngadag Pel gi Khorlo on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of the country's National Day.

Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering said on social media that he was overjoyed to hear "His Majesty pronounce Your Excellency Modiji's Narendra Modi name for the highest civilian decoration, Ngadag Pel gi Khorlo. HM highlighted all the unconditional friendship and support Modiji extended over the years and particularly during pandemic.

"Much deserving! Congratulations from the people of Bhutan. In all interactions, seen Your Excellency as a great, spiritual human being. Looking forward to celebrating the honour in person," the Prime Minister's Office of Bhutan said in a statement on Facebook.

Since the start of the pandemic, India has provided assistance to Bhutan in the form of COVID-19 vaccines and other medical equipment.

Earlier this year, Bhutan PM Lotay Tshering had congratulated PM Modi for achieving one billion COVID-19 vaccination doses. He also stated that Bhutan being a close neighbour to India, feel more secure.

Published on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 11:00 AM IST