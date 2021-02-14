Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress govt in Chhattisgarh failed to fulfill its promises: BJP's D Purandeswari

Raipur: D Purandeswari, Chhattisgarh BJP state in-charge, who was on a two-day visit of the state interacted with the media on Sunday and alleged, the Congress led Baghel government has failed to deliver the promises it made to the public of Chhattisgarh.

She interacted with the media after chairing the meeting of party’s MLA and district presidents.

“The state government had failed in fulfilling public aspirations. It has failed on the issue of farmers, development, law and order and others, Purandeswari said, while talking with media persons here at BJP party state headquarters, Kushabhau Thakre Parisar.

Replying to the question about difference within BJP leaders and the comments of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel over the same, Purandeswari said, we will discuss it in party forum and are capable to sort it out amicably. She also cautioned the CM Baghel not to speak over BJP’s internal matter.

“Why is CM Baghel more interested in BJP’s internal affairs? It seems to come out of desperation," the BJP state in-charge said.

Leader of opposition, Dharam Lal Kaushik and former Chief Minister Raman Singh who were also present in the press conference briefed the media and said they have made a strategy to expose Congress led Baghel government during the upcoming state assembly’s budget session.

Raman Singh said, due to ill and short-sighted policies of the state government will finally put Chhattisgarh into debt. I am worried that from next year if the state government has any extra money to spend on developmental projects after meeting administrative expenses, the ex-CM Raman said.