Bhupender Singh Hooda Leads Congress Protest March To Haryana Assembly

Chandigarh: Alleging rampant corruption under the BJP rule, the Congress MLAs, who were led by leader of Opposition (LoP) Bhupender Singh Hooda, on Tuesday took out a protest march to the assembly.

Congress state president Rao Narendra Singh and several other senior leaders also took part in the protest march which began from the High Court chowk.

The Congress MLAs held placards with various issues and raised slogans against the ruling BJP government. They alleged corruption in MNREGA, irregularities in paddy procurement, poor condition of sports stadiums and neglect of athletes, irregularities in the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC), farmers’ problems, unemployment and job crisis and the drug problem.

While addressing newspersons, the two-time chief minister, Hooda said that the BJP government has failed on every front.

On MNREGA, Hooda said that it was a revolutionary scheme of the Congress and during the Congress government, Haryana paid the highest wages to workers in the country. However, as soon as the BJP came to power, it undermined workers' rights. After coming to power, the BJP began weakening MNREGA. The Congress's response to a question in Parliament revealed that over 800,000 MNREGA workers were registered in Haryana. However, in 2024-25, the government provided 100 days of work to only 2,100 families, Hooda further held.