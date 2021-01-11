Bhopal: MCRPV journalism university to establish 'Language Laboratory' for honing 'pure and rich' Indian lingo

Bhopal: The Makhanlal Chaturvedi National Journalism University (MCU) will establish a 'Language Laboratory' to hone the language skills of the university and ensure that the students can speak and write 'pure, powerful and rich' language.

This was announced by the MCU vice-chancellor Prof KG Suresh while addressing a function to mark the World Hindi Day on the University premises on Monday.

He said that India should draw inspiration from countries like China and Japan, which are using their own languages, rather than depending on English. He said that we should also try to use Indian languages as far as possible. If we do need to borrow words, we should borrow them from Indian languages rather than the foreign ones.

Head of the Journalism Department Rakhi Tiwari said that Hindi is more scientific than English and many other foreign languages in the sense that in Hindi we write what we speak and we speak what we write. The development of Unicode has made it possible to use Hindi in the Internet. Lokendra Singh, assistant professor in the department said that Makhanlal Chaturvedi had played an important role in enriching Hindi journalism in Madhya Pradesh.

Among others, University Registrar Prof. Avinash Vajpayee, heads of different departments, teachers and officials were present at the function. The students of Noida, Khandwa and Rewa campuses of the University joined the event online.

Students of the Journalism Department also expressed their views at the function. Hitesh Rajpurohit said that Hindi has helped the multi-linguistic India remain united. Vidhi Singh said that we need to use Hindi in our routine conversations. Shubhendu Bhumandal conducted the programme.

