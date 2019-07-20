Bhopal: HC refuses to quash probe against Vishwakarma

BHOPAL: High Court, Friday, has refused to quash the probe of Cooperative department in scam of Rs120 crore against the then Cooperative Bank (Bhopal) GM RS Vishwakarma.

High Court, in its order, further said that now state government is free to take further action in the matter. The then GM RS Vishwarka had challenged the probe in High Court seeking quash.

Scam was reported in 2018. Additional Advocate General Ajay Gupta and Advocate Ravi Patidar appeared on behalf of state government. Advocate Ravi Patidar said, “The then GM RS Vishwakarma had invested Rs120 crore on commercial papers.

Actually, this is investment of Rs1200 crore. Cooperative bank general manager does not have power for such investment. In the ensuing probe GM was found guilty.

The then GM RS Vishwarkama approached High Court for quashing the probe. But High Court refused to provide any relief to Vishwakarma. Now state government is free to take further action on the basis of Cooperative department probe.”