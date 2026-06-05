Bhojpuri Singer Pawan Singh Named BJP Candidate For Bihar MLC Polls

Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh | File image

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its candidates for the upcoming Bihar Legislative Council elections, with the nomination of Bhojpuri actor-singer Pawan Singh emerging as the biggest highlight of the list.

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The official list, released by the saffron party, names four candidates for the Legislative Council polls. Alongside Pawan Singh, the party has fielded senior BJP leader Sanjay Mayukh, who has been renominated for a third term, as well as Anil Kumar Thakur and Sheila Pandit.

Pawan Singh's inclusion at the top of the candidate list has generated considerable buzz in both political and entertainment circles. The Bhojpuri superstar has remained politically active in recent years, and his nomination is being viewed as a significant step in his political journey. With the BJP enjoying comfortable numbers, his nomination is expected to pave the way for his entry into the Bihar Legislative Council as a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC).

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Party leaders believe the selection reflects a broader strategy aimed at balancing experience, social representation and public appeal. While Sanjay Mayukh brings organisational experience, Anil Kumar Thakur and Sheila Pandit are expected to strengthen the party's outreach among different social groups.

Political observers say Pawan Singh's popularity among Bhojpuri-speaking voters could further enhance the BJP's appeal in key regions of Bihar, adding a celebrity face to the party's legislative ranks.