Bhojpuri Singer Dhananjay Sharma Throws Female Dancer Into Crowd, Probe Ordered

A viral video allegedly showing Bhojpuri singer Dhananjay Sharma lifting a female dancer from the stage and throwing her into the crowd has sparked widespread outrage on social media, prompting police action.

In the clip circulating online, Sharma appears to pick up the performer during a live show and hurl her toward the audience. The exact date and location of the incident remain unconfirmed. The video has triggered strong reactions from netizens, many of whom have condemned the act and demanded strict action against the singer.

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Several users criticised what they described as disrespectful and dangerous behaviour toward a fellow artist. Some also raised concerns about the safety of women performers at public events, while others called the act “shameful” and urged authorities to intervene.

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Taking cognisance of the viral footage, the Bihar Police directed Muzaffarpur Police to examine the matter and initiate appropriate action. Officials have not yet confirmed whether a formal case has been registered.

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The incident has reignited debate over conduct standards in the Bhojpuri entertainment industry and the safety of performers on stage.