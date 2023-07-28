 Bhima Koregaon Case: SC Grants Bail To Activists Vernon Gonsalves And Arun Ferriera
Bhima Koregaon Case: SC Grants Bail To Activists Vernon Gonsalves And Arun Ferriera

The apex court also directed both Gonsalves and Ferriera not to leave the state of Maharashtra.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 28, 2023, 01:53 PM IST
article-image

The Supreme Court on Friday (July 28) granted bail to Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferriera. The apex court also directed both Gonsalves and Ferriera not to leave the state of Maharashtra.

Both Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira are accused in the Bhima Koregaon case and are facing charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 2002, for alleged Maoist links. The judgment was delivered by a bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Sudhanshu Dhulia JJ.

(This is breaking news. More updates to follow)

